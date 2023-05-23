Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medifast were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $7,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $977.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

