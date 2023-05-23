Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,388,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

