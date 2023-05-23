Swiss National Bank Buys 12,100 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Infinera were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Infinera by 54.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Infinera by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Infinera by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

