Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in OSI Systems by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,470. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

