Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stewart Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,599 shares of company stock worth $2,781,085 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

