STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.