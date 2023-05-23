Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,599 shares of company stock worth $2,781,085. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

