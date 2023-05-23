Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,599 shares of company stock worth $2,781,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

