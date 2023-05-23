Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $56.14.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

