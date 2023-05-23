Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105,206 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

