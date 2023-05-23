Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

