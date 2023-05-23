Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after buying an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 1.9 %

DDOG opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. BTIG Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,607,326.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,545,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,932 shares of company stock worth $53,519,700 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.