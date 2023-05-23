Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,772 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

