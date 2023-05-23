Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $726,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,072 shares of company stock worth $176,324 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

