Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Game Technology were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,025,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,905,000 after acquiring an additional 230,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 74.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

