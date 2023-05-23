Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,517 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTDR opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

