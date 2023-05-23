Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,365 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MP. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

