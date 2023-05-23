Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.