Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,109 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gentherm were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 566,583 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,991,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Gentherm by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1,551.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 185,908 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

