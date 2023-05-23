Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

ZM stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

