Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,548 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,087,000 after acquiring an additional 92,052 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Tetra Tech by 41.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 47.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85,116 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $143.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average of $145.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.