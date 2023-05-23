Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,776,107 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $424,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,599 shares of company stock worth $2,781,085. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

