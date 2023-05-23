Millington Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,413 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.