Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 88.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

