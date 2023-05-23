Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,289 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

