Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 301 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 42,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.