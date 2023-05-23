Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in ING Groep by 17.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 120,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,455 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.4101 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

