Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 243.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

