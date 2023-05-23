Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

