Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

