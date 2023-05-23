Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $488,000 Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

