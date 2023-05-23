Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

MTCH stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

