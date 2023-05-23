Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lear were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,001 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

