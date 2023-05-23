iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $51.74.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

