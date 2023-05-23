Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fluor were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 1,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

