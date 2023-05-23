First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.24%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

