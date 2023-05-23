CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.09. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.