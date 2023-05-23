CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CTS were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CTS by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.