Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $689,326.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Toast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

