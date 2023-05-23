Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $689,326.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Toast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

