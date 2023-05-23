Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

FBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 82.53. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.67%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

