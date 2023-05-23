Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Young acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,800 shares of company stock worth $411,013 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewtekOne Trading Up 3.6 %

NEWT opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $295.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.54). NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.