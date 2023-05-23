Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

