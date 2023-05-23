Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Insider Activity

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CW stock opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.