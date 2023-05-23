Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 389,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 28.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 50.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 65.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 206,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of MMYT opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.17 and a beta of 1.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

