Arizona State Retirement System Invests $318,000 in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 44.98, a quick ratio of 44.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

