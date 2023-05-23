Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $5,194,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,537,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,633.3% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 820,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 61,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,599 shares of company stock worth $2,781,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

