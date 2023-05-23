Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 194.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Allegion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

