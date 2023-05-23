Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.