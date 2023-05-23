667 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

