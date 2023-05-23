11,902 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Oxford Lane Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.27%.

In related news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.